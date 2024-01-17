Paris Junior High Spelling Bee Winners

Reed Hartman and Arshia Khadka, two 7th graders from Paris Junior High, have recently made their school proud by winning the annual Spelling Bee competition. Their hard work and dedication paid off as they competed head to head for an impressive 15 rounds, showcasing their exceptional spelling skills. As a result of their victory, they have earned the opportunity to represent their school in the upcoming countywide competition. This competition will bring together talented students from all over Lamar County who will be vying for the top spot. The countywide spelling bee is set to take place on February 7, 2024, at 4:30 pm, at Weger Auditorium.