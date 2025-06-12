La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
Paris Junior High Students Make a Global Impact Thanks to Inspiring Substitute Teacher

Pictured above: Front row – Mckenzi Hearne, Acen Tatum, and teacher Andrea Penny Back row – David Gonzalez, Ric’Kadrian Flowers, and Ja’Niyha Coleman

A powerful classroom moment has turned into real-world change for thousands of people—thanks to a substitute teacher’s unexpected act of compassion and a group of inspired 8th graders.

While reading A Long Walk to Water by Linda Sue Park in Andrea Penny’s 8th grade RLA class at Paris Junior High, students explored the true story of Salva Dut, a young boy who survived the civil war in Sudan and later dedicated his life to bringing clean water to his homeland. The book deeply resonated with both the students and their substitute teacher for the day, Mrs. Vanessa Preston.

So deeply, in fact, that Mrs. Preston took it upon herself—entirely unprompted—to organize a donation to Water for South Sudan in honor of the class.

Thanks to her generosity and the support she inspired, the students of Paris Junior High can now proudly say that a donation is being made in their name that will provide clean drinking water to 1,000 families in South Sudan.

“This wasn’t required, expected, or even asked for—it came purely from the heart,” said Mrs. Penny. “Mrs. Preston turned a moment of learning into a life-changing experience for our students and for families on the other side of the world.”

Though not pictured, Mrs. Preston’s impact is reflected in the meaningful engagement of students captured in the attached photo alongside Mrs. Penny. The story is a testament to the lasting power of both literature and everyday kindness.

Paris ISD celebrates Mrs. Preston and all educators—full-time or substitute—who go above and beyond to connect, inspire, and lead with heart.

