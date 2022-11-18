Paris Junior High Students Selected for All-Region Band

This past Saturday several Paris Junior High School band students traveled to Pine Tree High School in Longview, TX, to audition for the Junior High All-Region Band. This audition includes students from ten different schools.

Students who qualified for the All- Region Bands include:

Symphonic Band:

Zabdy Guzman – Clarinet

Jeymi Reynaga Garcia – Trombone

Joe Hernandez – Trombone

Concert Band:

Hannah Cunningham – Flute

Zaria Mitchell – Flute

Alberto Alamilla – Clarinet

Caio Far – Clarinet

Brandon Dao – Alto Saxophone

Akshay Bacharanianda – Alto

Saxophone

Jace Freeman – Trumpet

Santiago Barragon – Percussion

“I am extremely proud of all of our PJH students that auditioned for All-Region this year,” said PJH Band Director Beverly Ewing. “All of our students have put in an extensive amount of practice to prepare for this audition.”

These students will participate in the All-Region Clinic and Concert on December 10th at Paris Junior High. The concert will be open to the public and will include performances by the Freshman All-Region Band and the High School All-Region Jazz Band.