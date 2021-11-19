Paris Junior High Students Selected All-Region Band

Several Paris Junior High School band students traveled to Sulphur Springs to audition for the Junior High All-Region Band this past Saturday. This audition includes students from ten different schools.

Students who qualified for the All-Region Bands include.

Symphonic Band:

Miles Lindsey – Horn

Trinity Wooten – Clarinet

Concert Band:

Sandy Gomez – Flute

Stephany Gutierrez – Flute

Marcela Cabrera – Clarinet

Lindsey Holleman – Horn

Ian Allen – Horn

“I am extremely proud of all of our PJH students that auditioned for All-Region this year,” said PJH Band Director Beverly Ewing. “So many of the students are working overtime to catch up from all that was missed during at-home learning with COVID. All of our students have put in an extensive amount of practice to prepare for this audition.”

These students will participate in the All-Region Clinic and Concert on December 11th at Paris Junior High. The concert will be open to the public and include performances by the Freshman All-Region Band and the High School All-Region Jazz Band.