cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
RPM Staffing Header
Mid America Pet Food Header

Paris Junior High Students Selected All-Region Band

Pictured left to right:
Front row: Ian Allen and Miles Lindsey
Back row: Lindsey Holleman, Sandy Gomez, Stephany Gutierrez, Marcela Cabrera, and Marcela Wooten

Several Paris Junior High School band students traveled to Sulphur Springs to audition for the Junior High All-Region Band this past Saturday. This audition includes students from ten different schools.
Students who qualified for the All-Region Bands include.

Symphonic Band:
Miles Lindsey – Horn
Trinity Wooten – Clarinet

Concert Band:
Sandy Gomez – Flute
Stephany Gutierrez – Flute
Marcela Cabrera – Clarinet
Lindsey Holleman – Horn
Ian Allen – Horn

“I am extremely proud of all of our PJH students that auditioned for All-Region this year,” said PJH Band Director Beverly Ewing. “So many of the students are working overtime to catch up from all that was missed during at-home learning with COVID. All of our students have put in an extensive amount of practice to prepare for this audition.”

These students will participate in the All-Region Clinic and Concert on December 11th at Paris Junior High. The concert will be open to the public and include performances by the Freshman All-Region Band and the High School All-Region Jazz Band.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     