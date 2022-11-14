Paris Junior High Teacher Receives All-Expense Paid Trip To Las Vegas

The Credit Union of Texas approached Paris ISD Administrators wanting to honor an educator or first responder who has gone above and beyond in their position to better someone else or the community. Paris ISD chose to nominate Paris Junior High School teacher Eva Dickey.

“When you think about someone who makes the world a better place, someone who goes above and beyond what is asked or expected of them, Eva Dickey comes to mind.” Assistant Superintend Althea Dixon stated.

“She took in one of her students to live with her when she was about to go into the Foster Care system, learning that this student had cancer. She cared for her until the end. Unfortunately, we lost that student this summer, and Eva coordinated a memorial service for her at Paris Junior High and a meal for her biological family. She lives her life by the Gandhi quote, ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world.’

Eva has Overcome many obstacles of her own throughout her life, but you would never know it by her selfless acts and volunteer spirit.” “Credit Union of Texas was founded by a small group of teachers more than 90 years ago,” said Zach Saffle, a local CUTX representative. “So, being thankful for our educators is in our DNA. We appreciate all that Ms. Dickey is doing for her students. It’s a privilege to be able to recognize her efforts and the immense impact they have on our community.”

Dickey and her companion will receive two tickets to see the George Strait concert in Las Vegas, along with two round trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and gift cards for food and expenses, all compliments of the Credit Union of Texas.