They canceled the Paris Area Arts Alliance Kite Fest scheduled for April because of heavy rain, but they have rescheduled. The Free Family Event will be on Saturday, May 18, from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm at North Lamar High School’s parking lot. There will be games, art activities, kite competitions, free kites, stunt kites, and food trucks. Call 903-782-6215 for more information.