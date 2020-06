Paris-Lamar County COVID 19 Update 06.22.20

On Monday, June 22 Lamar County has been notified of an additional 10 COVID-19 cases: 18 year old male, 21 year old male, 24 year old female, 27 year old female, 29 year old female, 37 year old male, 37 year old female, 51 year old female, 53 year old male and a 58 year old female.

The 12 previous positive cases consist of: 22 year old female, 22 year old male, 30 year old female, 31 year old female, 34 year old female, 39 year old female, 48 year old female, 48 year old male, 50 year old female, 50 year old female, 52 year old male, and a 58 year old male.