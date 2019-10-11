Paris-Lamar County Health District FREE Drive-Thru Flu Shots Return Oct. 26th

As part of their commitment to keep residents of our community healthy, the Paris-Lamar County Health District will be offering FREE drive-thru flu shots for people 18 years and older.

Saturday, October 26th

1:00 p.m. until supplies last

First Federal Community Bank

3010 NE Loop 286 in Paris, Texas

For questions contact Emily Neeley – (903) 785-4561

Funding for “Drive on Thru – Prevent the Flu” provided by Texas Medical Association’s Be Wise – Immunize. Be Wise – Immunize is a joint initiative led by TMA physicians and the TMA Alliance, and funded by the TMA Foundation. Be Wise – Immunize is a service mark of the Texas Medical Association.”