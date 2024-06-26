ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Paris – Lamar County Health District Hosting Online Classes

The Paris-Lamar County Health District is offering free online & in-person adult health education classes on topics such as Eating Healthy on a Budget, Nutritional Label Reading, Fun Ways to Incorporate Physical Activity, and Positive Lifestyle Changes. The district is also offering an in-house complimentary gym at 400 W Sherman St. in Paris. For more info call (903) 785-4561.

