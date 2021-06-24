" /> Paris Lamar County Health District Hosting Shot Clinic – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Bobcat of North Texas Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Paris Lamar County Health District Hosting Shot Clinic

Dave Kirkpatrick 1 hour ago

 

Paris – Lamar County Health District is pleased to announce that we will be hosting a FREE COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Clinic at the Dairy Queen in Powderly, TX, on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 from 9am to 3pm. We will be offering the Moderna Vaccine – (18 years and older), Janssen (J&J) Vaccine – (18 years and older), and the Pfizer (BioNTech) Vaccine – (12 years and older).
FREE ice cream cones for everyone that receives a COVID-19 Vaccine!
Dairy Queen
9967 HWY 271 North
Powderly, Texas 75473
If you have questions concerning the COVID-19 vaccine clinic contact Cocrease at (903) 785-4561 ext. 240.

 

5
6 Shares
Like

 

Comment
Share

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     