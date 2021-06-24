Paris Lamar County Health District Hosting Shot Clinic

Paris – Lamar County Health District is pleased to announce that we will be hosting a FREE COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Clinic at the Dairy Queen in Powderly, TX, on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 from 9am to 3pm. We will be offering the Moderna Vaccine – (18 years and older), Janssen (J&J) Vaccine – (18 years and older), and the Pfizer (BioNTech) Vaccine – (12 years and older).