UPDATE Paris Lamar County Health District Reports 12th Coronavirus Case

The Paris-Lamar County Health District was notified Saturday of the 11th and 12th positive case of Covid-19 in Lamar County. Cases 9 and 10 were confirmed on Friday. The latest four cases were reported at a nursing home. The name of the nursing home has not been released.

Seven are travel-related and five are community spread.

Of the 12 confirmed cases to date in Lamar County, they are in these following age categories:

Age 0-9: none

Age 10-19: none

Age 20-29: 1 female

Age 30-39: 1 male

Age 40-49: none

Age 50-59: 2 males

Age 60-69: 3 males, 3 females

Age 70+: 1 male

One patient’s age has not been reported.