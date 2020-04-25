" /> UPDATE Paris Lamar County Health District Reports 12th Coronavirus Case – EastTexasRadio.com
UPDATE Paris Lamar County Health District Reports 12th Coronavirus Case

3 hours ago

The Paris-Lamar County Health District was notified Saturday of the 11th and 12th positive case of Covid-19 in Lamar County. Cases 9 and 10 were confirmed on Friday. The latest four cases were reported at a nursing home. The name of the nursing home has not been released.

Seven are travel-related and five are community spread.

Of the 12 confirmed cases to date in Lamar County, they are in these following age categories:

Age 0-9: none
Age 10-19: none
Age 20-29: 1 female
Age 30-39: 1 male
Age 40-49: none
Age 50-59: 2 males
Age 60-69: 3 males, 3 females
Age 70+: 1 male

One patient’s age has not been reported.

