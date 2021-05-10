Paris – Lamar County Health District Opens COVID Vaccination and Testing Center

The Paris Lamar County Health District is proud to announce the opening of the COVID Center, 1128Clarksville Street, Suite 150 (near PrimeTime), on Monday May 10, 2021. This clinic is solely designated for the testing and vaccination for the SAR-2 COVID-19 Virus. “The COVID-19 Pandemic is far from over, but the need for large vaccination hubs is. The demand for more flexible hours for testing and vaccination is what the Department of State Health Services

is trending to,” says Alison Thrasher, the Covid Center Coordinator. The center will be open daily from 9am-4pm, with vaccination dates this week being on Thursday and Friday, May 13-14. Those wanting first doses of Moderna or single doses of Johnson & Johnson may register online at https://paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist , or may call 903-715-0422 to register during regular business hours for more info. You may also email questions to covidcoordinator@paristexas.gov or chat via text to 903-568-0646. People who are needing their second dose of Moderna will be contacted directly for a convenient time to receive it. Vaccinations can be given inside or conveniently in your car for those who are unable to ambulate.

Beginning later in May, vaccinations will be given any time during the day as staffing is available. For 15-minute rapid COVID-19 testing, please call 903-715-0422 to set up a time to come and get tested. All tests will be

given inside your vehicle, so please do not walk in the office. “As summertime approaches and more people are getting out and about after a year of staying home, the need will continue or increase for vaccinations in the population that did not receive it during the first half of the year – and the PLCHD Covid Center will be here to make it as convenient as possible for our community. Please be patient with us as we transition to this new way of vaccinating and testing,” says Alison.