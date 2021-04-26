" /> Paris – Lamar County Health District Update on COVID Vaccines – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris – Lamar County Health District Update on COVID Vaccines

4 hours ago

Calls/Texts are going out this week from the Paris-Lamar Health District  to everyone that is needing their SECOND DOSE of Moderna, as well as those signed up to receive their FIRST DOSE.  April 30th will be the last week of vaccinations at the Love Civic Center.  Future clinics will be scheduled at a smaller location and less often.  If you wanted to get the safest and most efficient COVID-19 Vaccine, Moderna, then now is the time.  Requirements for travel are yet to be determined, so get vaccinated now to stop the spread and be prepared for life to have some form of normalcy again.  Register at https://paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist or text (903) 568-0646 .

