The Paris Lamar County Health District reported on its Facebook Page that there are currently 396 active Covid Cases in the county. The health district shows 122 total deaths from the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services Coronavirus Dashboard, however shows Lamar County with 457 active cases and 165 total deaths.

Confirmed Cases 2,929 Probable Cases 3,777 Fatalities 165 Active Cases (Estimated) 457 Recovered (Estimated) 6,084