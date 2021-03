The Paris Lamar County Health Department is a Vaccine Hub and is maintaining a waiting list for the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccination. You can call the Vaccine Hotline at 903-737-4167 for assistance from 9a-12p on Wednesdays and Thursdays Only. Signing up online AND the call center will not move you up in line. You can sign up at our website – easttexasradio. Com.