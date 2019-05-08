Paris Loop 286 Public Input

Comment Period on Loop 286 Options Open Through May 31

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation Department officials noted that the comment period for its Loop 286 study remains open through May 31.

TxDOT’s April 25 public meeting on the study provided interested citizens a chance to view proposed project schematics and plans and present their ideas/comments in writing.

The information presented at the public meeting is also available online at http://loop286.com. Those who could not attend the first public meeting can also provide their comments/ideas via an online survey available on the Loop 286 website, officials said.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.