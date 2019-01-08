Paris Man Arrested After ‘No Seat Belt’ Stop

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600-block of Bonham St. because none of the passengers were wearing safety belts. During the investigation, 26-year-old Kenya Devonta Bell, of Clarksville, was found to be in possession of two pistols that were concealed in his pants. He was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance, possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, tampering with identification numbers of a firearm and two Lamar County traffic warrants.