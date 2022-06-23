Paris Man Arrested After Standoff

Bond is $500,000 for a Lamar County man involved in a standoff who reportedly armed himself with an AR15. The incident began when they dispatched Lamar County Deputies to serve two felony warrants on 39-year-old Ryan Adamson, who barricaded himself inside the home and would not communicate with deputies. He eventually came out after about two hours and was charged with possession of over four and under 200 grams in a drug-free zone, repeat offender, and a felony bail jumping/failure to appear. He was scheduled for trial Wednesday morning but did not show up.