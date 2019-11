Lamar County Deputies and state troopers arrested a 21-year-old Paris man after stopping a vehicle pulling a trailer they had been seeking. Detectives and the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force found that the driver, Jerry Dylan Cartwright, did not have permission to take the trailer, which was loaded with stolen construction equipment. That property will be returned to its owner. Cartright was charged with Theft of Property and Burglary of a Building. His bonds total $8,000.