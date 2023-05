The bond is $277,000 for 40-year-old Samuel Luciano Cardenas of Paris. He was arrested by Choctaw Nation Tribal Police on Lamar County warrants for sexual assault of a child and multiple bond surrender warrants for drugs and harboring a runaway. The alleged victim was a 14-year-old girl. Officers found images and videos of Cardenas engaged in sexual acts with the girl and nude pictures of the juvenile.