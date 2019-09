The Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana has denied the appeal of a Paris man serving 18 months in state jail for Theft of less than $20,000 of aluminum and possession of a controlled substance. Attorneys for Phillip Boyd Cashion argued that his rights were violated by the judge’s charge to the Lamar County jury and the prosecutors closing statements improperly referring to Cashion’s exercising his right not to testify during his trial.