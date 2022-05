A Lamar County jury convicted 23-year-old Colby Bryant Flowers of Paris of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Court documents show that Flowers fired multiple shots at a vehicle occupied by three people after an apparent argument through text messages. Flowers took the stand and testified that he fired in self-defense. The jury then sentenced Flowers to 20 years in prison. Flowers had an extensive criminal history.