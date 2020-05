A Paris man accused of beating, sexually assaulting and stabbing an elderly woman during a home invasion robbery in 2019 has reached a plea bargain with Lamar County prosecutors. Fifty-four-year-old Daniel M. Roberts pleaded guilty to the charges against him and was sentenced to 75 years in prison He must serve at least 30 years behind bars before becoming eligible to apply for parole. The victim and her son approved of the plea deal.