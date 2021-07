A Lamar County Court-At-Law jury has convicted Alfred Petersen of Paris of Criminal Mischief between $2,500-$30,000. Peterson was accused of using his motorized wheelchair to repeatedly ram a car waiting in the pickup line at Crockett Intermediate School. Peterson told the court he had no remorse for the incident, and the jury then sentenced him to 1-year in state jail. Peterson is awaiting trial on another case of criminal mischief.