Paris “Mannequin Night 2020” Canceled

Facebook Post from Mannequin Night 2020

It is with heavy heart that I have made the decision NOT to move forward with Mannequin Night 2020. As a practicing physician, I am asking people to wear masks, social distance, and not place yourselves at unnecessary risks. I feel like it would be hypocritical to ask for volunteers to dress in costume and pose in close quarters for hours together or to ask businesses to allow volunteers and the public into their shops in this manner -which would most likely crowd the space or require strict entry protocols. These protocols would decrease the enjoyment of our beloved event. Thousands have attended this event in the past years, and I feel I cannot place each and everyone of you at unnecessary risk. Instead, I will commit to working even harder to make next year’s event the best ever. I have new and improved ideas along with help from David Lawrence, who has his own ideas, as well as the Main Street Promotions Committee and Paris Downtown Association. Thank you for your support and understanding and I look forward to your participation next year. Please support our downtown businesses. Many are providing curbside service and all are following CDC recommendations.

Wash your hands!

– Jill