Paris Mayor Implores Residents to Wear Masks, Does Not Issue Mandate

Paris Mayor Steve Clifford, in a Facebook post Tuesday night implored Paris residents to wear a mask to keep the economy going.

“Our community has gone through several phases in the COVID-19 pandemic. First, we saw isolated sporadic cases that were mostly travel related. Then, we had a large outbreak in a local nursing home which led to several deaths. After that, we experienced several weeks of gradually increasing numbers of community spread infections. With the reopening of many of our local churches and businesses, we have seen ever increasing numbers of infections in our community. It is now common to see 10 or more new cases of COVID-19 every day. And for each person who tests positive, there are likely numerous other people who became infected with the virus but were never tested. It is clear that we now have rampant community spread of this virus.

The vast majority of people who are infected completely recover in a couple of weeks. Unfortunately, a small percentage of young people and a much larger percentage of older people become very ill when they become infected requiring hospitalization. We are now at a point where there is a very real possibility of overwhelming our local hospital with COVID-19 patients. Governor Abbott has again ordered bars to close and has cut restaurants back to no more than 50% maximum capacity.