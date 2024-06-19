Paris Municipal Band Continues Summer Concert Series At Bywaters Park

The third concert of the Paris Municipal Band’s summer season is Friday night ( 06.21) at Bywaters Park. The program, conducted by Joe Watson will feature new Paris HS graduate, and All -State trumpeter Anderson Bunch in a special arrangement of Henry Mancini’s Academy Award winning song Moon River, a new concert march , Blackland Prairie” by a former bandmember, theme songs from the golden age of television and much more. Downbeat is at 8:30 – there are some park benches but it would be a good idea to bring a chair or blanket.

From Paris Municipal Band Facebook Page

The Paris Municipal Band will be performing its third concert of the Summer 2024 season this Friday evening (June 21st) in Bywaters Park. The concert will feature trumpet soloist Anderson Bunch performing “Moon River” which has been recorded by Andy Williams and Audrey Hepburn as well as many others. Anderson graduated this year from Paris High School and is a 6 time All-Region Band member along with being selected to the Texas 5-A All State Band for the past 3 years. The band will feature the flute section this week in “Flight of the Flutes”. You will also hear a wonderful new concert march titled, “Blackland Prairie”, which is composed by a former municipal band clarinetist. Many have asked for the band to perform the medley of Sit-Coms during the past couple of weeks. This is your week, we will be performing “Symphony of Sit-Coms” , it includes many famous themes that will take you back to the golden age of television. You don’t want to miss out on this favorite. All this and more, come out to Bywaters Park for a great evening of entertainment suitable for the entire family. There is no charge for attending the concert, please bring a chair or blanket. Park benches are available as well. The concert will begin promptly at 8:30pm.