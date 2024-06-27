Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris Municipal Patriotic Band Concert

Paris Municipal Band
Photo courtesy of Joe Watson, Conductor

The Paris Municipal Band will be performing its fourth concert of the Summer 2024 season this Friday evening in Bywaters Park. The concert will be honoring America this week by performing it’s annual Patriotic Concert.  You will hear all the favorites from God Bless America, You’re a Grand Old Flag and America the Beautiful through John Philip Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever.

