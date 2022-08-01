Paris Optimist Baseball Bash

Paris Optimist Foundation needs your help with our annual fundraiser! Our Annual Baseball Bash & Auction will be on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Love Civic Center.

Tickets are $35 each and include dinner, dancing, catered meal, live & silent auctions, and more.

We will be having our usual live auction at the event. YOU DO NOT NEED A TICKET TO ATTEND THE AUCTION & DANCE ONLY .

100% of the money raised will directly fund the Paris Optimist Club’s youth programs, including ballpark improvements, Buddy Baseball, and college scholarships for Lamar County graduating seniors.

Please help us “hit it out of the park” with this event. Event sponsorships and ribeye auction item sponsorships are available. We are also looking for other auction items as well.

Please contact Sabra Vaughan at (903) 249-3499 or by email to ed.parisoptimist@gmail.com to sponsor, purchase tickets or to donate an item(s) to the auction.

Field of Dreams Baseball Bash

October 8, 2022

@ Love Civic Center

5:30-10:30

Dinner 5:30-7:00

Awards @ 6:15

Auction begins @ 6:30