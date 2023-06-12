Paris Optimist Baseball Highlights Local Teams and Community with DYB Regional State Tournaments

The Paris Optimist Club was the high bidder to host the DYB North Division 1 and Division 2 Coach Pitch Regional State Tournaments June 24-26 and the DYB North Division 1 and Division 2 Ozone Regional State Tournaments July 1-3 at the Charles Taylor Youth Complex at Woodall Fields in Paris.

Club President Chad Farris said the Club was preparing the ballpark for the influx of over 1,000 players, coaches and fans expected to attend each tournament daily. “We try every year to be the successful bidder to receive at least one of the DYB all star tournaments. We’re extremely happy that we won the bids for two tournaments this year.” Club Vice President and Baseball Chair Bill Sanders added, “We enjoy the opportunity to showcase our facility to new visitors. Hosting the tournaments at our ballpark also helps our league’s teams in these tournaments by not having travel expenses to participate.”

Paris Optimist Executive Director Sabra Vaughan said the process to be awarded DYB tournaments is by blind bidding at the annual meeting in January. “You never know if you will be the successful bidder until the bids are opened. Paris Optimist spent $20,000 this year for the right to host these tournaments, but it’s worth it to support our teams. The tournaments also bring in many people from out of town that will stay in local hotels and will eat and shop at local businesses.”

The Club is currently looking for volunteers to help out during the tournaments. “We need many volunteers to make these tournaments a success. We need people to work at the entrance gate, the souvenir table and on the field maintenance crew. I encourage members of the community, students needing community service, etc. to contact me at (903) 249-3499 or Tournament Chair Justin Walls at (903) 905-1395 if you would like to help with the tournaments.

Vaughan also encourages the Paris Community to come out to the tournaments to cheer on the local teams and to watch some top-notch youth recreational baseball. “At just $10 each day for adults and $5 each day for children ages 6-12, it’s a bargain. I promise you’ll see some great baseball being played by the youth who play just for the love the sport.”

For more information, contact Paris Optimist Executive Director Sabra Vaughan at (903) 249-3499 or ed.parisoptimist@gmail.com