Paris Optimist Baseball Registration

10 hours ago

Paris Optimist Baseball registration is on Saturday (Feb 1), and Saturday (Feb 8) at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ across from Burger King from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Baseball leagues are available for players who are at least three years old by Apr 30, 2020, and runs through players who are no older than 14 on Apr 30, 2020. You need a copy of your player’s birth certificate if the player has not played Paris Optimist Baseball within the last two years. Registration fees can be paid in cash, check or debit/credit card.

 

