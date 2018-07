The Paris Optimist Club will hold registration for Fall Baseball on Saturday (Jul 28 & Aug 4) at the Woodall Meeting room from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Leagues are available for players ages 5-14. Players are assigned to leagues based on what their age will be on April 30, 2019. Games will be played on Saturday afternoons beginning September 8, and run through mid-October. Boys and girls from surrounding communities are invited.