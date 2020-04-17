" /> Paris Optimist Club’s Baseball – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner

Paris Optimist Club’s Baseball

38 mins ago

Governor Abbott gave a ray of hope today, stating that he would issue an executive order next week, establishing what the statewide standards would be in the coming days about the approach to opening things in the state. Dates are continually changing, and rather than continue to issue new potential start dates. We can only say that we will play as soon as officials clear us to do so. The goal is to play regular-season games. We will continue to abide by city officials and the Governor’s orders. As you have heard several times in recent weeks, we are committed to playing once it is safe to do so. At this point, we all need to do our part to help end this.
Thank you for your understanding.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     