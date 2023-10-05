Paris Optimist Foundation Preparing for Annual Baseball Bash And Auction

;

Paris, TX – The Paris Optimist Foundation (POF) invites the public to attend their Annual

Baseball Bash & Auction on Saturday, October 14 from 5:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

The annual dinner, dance and auction event will be held at the Love Civic Center and will

be catered by Savory Sisters Catering. Entertainment will be provided by D. J. Randy

Nation and bar service will be provided by Paris Mobile Bar. A wide variety of silent and

live auction items will be available for bidding. Tickets are not needed to attend only the

auction that begins approximately 6:30 p.m. and the dance immediately following the

auction.

POF is proud to announce Paris Dairy Queen as Gland Slam sponsor and First Federal

Community Bank as Home Run Sponsor.

The Paris Optimist Club’s Friend of Youth honors will also be presented at the event, and

five youth baseball teams that had post-season success during Diamond Youth Baseball

(DYB) all-star competition will be recognized.

The live auction has 40 items and includes a weekend stay in a beautiful vacation home

on Arkansas’ White River; an AQHA stallion breeding session; kids’ birthday package

with cake, treats, snow cones and bounce house; a 10-hour rental of Heritage House

Party Barn; reserved ballpark parking spaces, and a baseball autographed by the

members of the 8U all-stars that won the DYB World Series.

Tickets are on sale for $35 each for adults and for $15 for those under 21. The tickets

can be purchased in advance by contacting Paris Optimist Executive Director Sabra

Vaughan at (903) 249-3499 or ed.parisoptimist@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available

at the door.

The Paris Optimist Foundation supports funding the Paris Optimist Club’s ballpark

improvements and programs and also provides scholarships to local graduating seniors.

The Paris Optimist Club’s baseball program provided recreational baseball for

approximately 700 Lamar County boys and girls in spring 2023, 300 in fall 2023 and 40

Buddy Baseball players. The Charles Taylor Youth Complex is the only recreational youth

baseball facility in Lamar County that is equipped to host Diamond Youth Baseball

tournaments. In 2023, POF awarded $9,000 in scholarships to Lamar County graduating

seniors who had played Paris Optimist Baseball.

T

he public can also support the Paris Optimist Foundation through the Kroger

Community Rewards Program, and donations to the Bill Scholl Memorial Player

Assistance Fund.

For more information, contact Sabra Vaughan at (903) 249-3499 or ed.parisoptimist.com