Paris Pancake Days Coming Up In March

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Paris Kiwanis Club Pancake Days, which will be at the Love Civic Center on March 1 and 2. Last year’s Pancake Days set a record with more than 12,000 people served. The money raised is for Kiwanis projects, such as scholarships for Key Club, Imagination Library of Lamar County, Downtown Food Pantry, Texas Ramps Project, and Holiday Food Baskets. For tickets, contact any Kiwanis Club board members, call 903-782-1794, or email paristexaskiwanis75460@gmail.com.