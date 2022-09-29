ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Paris Paramedics Honored For Saving Life of “Clinically Dead” Patient

 Roger Barnes, Russell Thrasher and Lauren Dollins PHoto by Paris EMS

Two Paris Paramedics have been honored for resuscitating a patient who had suffered a total cardiac arrest, was not breathing and had no pulse. Roger Barnes and Lauren Dollins were awarded the Paris EMS “Cardiac Arrest Save” Challenge Coin. The patient was transported  to Paris Regional Medical Center Emergency Department and ICU, then walked out of the hospital three days later with no side effects.

