Paris Paramedics Honored For Saving Life of “Clinically Dead” Patient

Two Paris Paramedics have been honored for resuscitating a patient who had suffered a total cardiac arrest, was not breathing and had no pulse. Roger Barnes and Lauren Dollins were awarded the Paris EMS “Cardiac Arrest Save” Challenge Coin. The patient was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center Emergency Department and ICU, then walked out of the hospital three days later with no side effects.
