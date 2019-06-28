Paris PD Activity

Paris Police responded to a burglary in progress of a residence in the 2300 block of Bonham St at 6:13 A.M. on June 27, 2019. It was reported that the victim awoke to see a male subject leaving the bedroom. The suspect stole a purse that belonged to one of the victims that live at the residence. It was reported that the back door to the residence had been left unlocked during the night. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation continues.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of E Washington St for speeding at 4:59 P.M. on June 27, 2019. The passenger was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor bond surrender warrant. The driver, 27 year old Mykal Anthony Pyles, of Paris, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a handgun. A vape cartridge was located in the vehicle and the contents tested positive for THC. Pyles was charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

A 1999 Ford passenger car was stopped in the 400 block of Pine Bluff St at 7:01 P.M. on June 27, 2019 for not displaying a front license plate. Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and detained the three occupants. During a search of the vehicle, numerous pills were discovered inside small baggies as if packaged for sale. The pills were found to be MDMA/Ecstacy. Arrested were 22 year old Zavontavion J Flowers, 22 year old Randarius Zafara Sims, and 17 year old Jarius Jermaine Murry, all of Paris. They were charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams. They were placed in the Paris city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

While investigating a burglar alarm in the 3500 block of Lamar Ave at 1:19 A.M. on June 28, 2019, Officers located a vehicle in the parking lot that had been reported stolen out of Durant, Oklahoma. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and advised how to retrieve the vehicle. The investigation continues.