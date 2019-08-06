Paris PD Activity

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 400 block of N Collegiate Dr An unknown suspect(s) had thrown a brick through a window to gain entry into the building. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole a small amount of cash. The incident is under investigation.

A 2006 Red Nissan was reported as stolen from the 2200 block of Church St after the owner said the vehicle was taken from the driveway sometime during the night. The vehicle was later located by Lamar County Precinct 1 Constable Travis Rhodes on FM 1498 where the vehicle appered to have run out of gas. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 300 block of NE 20th St. A window was broken on the front of the building to gain entry. The cash register was damaged and an unknown amount of cash was stolen.

Thirty-three-year-old Dion Daniel Wymore of Paris, was arrested on a parole violation warrant in the 2600 block of N Main St. FIfty-year-old David Keith Harrison of Pickton was arrested on a parole violation warrant at the Paris District Parole Office. Both men are being held without bail in the Lamar County Jail.

Officers were dispatched to a harassment call in the 3100 block of Clarksville St Officers located 39 year old Tanner Judson Sheid and knew that Sheid had outstanding warrants. He was arrested on the warrants, which stemmed from two criminal mischief’s where Sheid allegedly damaged a vehicle with a hammer. He was also charged on two felony probation violation warrants.

Paris Police located 60-year-old Everett Henry Aker, Jr. , who is reportedly homeless, found that he was wanted on an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant for theft of property of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.