Paris PD Activity

Paris Police arrested 19 year old Eric Gabriel Basham, of Paris, at 5:29 P.M. on August 6, 2019 in the 300 block of NE 28th St. Basham was known to have three outstanding warrants. One warrant charged Basham with theft of over $750 but under $2,500. Basham was observed on video surveillance breaking into a security cabinet and stealing two Apple I-Phones in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave on June 28th, 2019. Two felony burglary of a habitation warrants were also served charging Basham of entering a residence on Meadowlark Ln on two different occasions and stealing items. At the time of his arrest, Basham refused to identify himself. Basham was then placed in jail awaiting to be arraigned.

Paris Police responded to 98 calls for service and arrested 5 persons on August 6, 2019.