Paris PD Activity

Paris Police Officers made contact with an assault victim at Paris Regional Medical Center. The victim advised she had been assaulted by Johnathan McCann. Officers located McCann at an apartment in the 3100 block of Clarksville Street. McCann attempted to flee out of a rear window of the apartment. Officers caught McCann and he resisted arrest by struggling with the Officers. McCann was found to have methamphetamine and syringes in his possession. McCann was placed under arrest and transported to jail.

A Paris Police Officers responded to an intoxicated person parked in a handicap parking space in the 800 block of Deshong. The Officer made contact with Brittany Lowrance. Lowrance gave the officer a false name. Lowrance was found to be intoxicated. The Officer attempted to place Lowrance under arrest and Lowrance resisted arrest. The officer was able to get Lowrance arrested and she was taken to jail.

Paris Police Officers responded to a narcotics violation call in the 600 block of East Price. Officers made contact inside a residence there with Samuel Taylor and found him to be in possession of synthetic marijuana and rolling papers. Taylor was placed under arrest for the violations and transported to jail. Taylor was too intoxicated to be photographed at this time.

Paris Police responded to 117 calls for service and arrested 4 persons on July 29, 2019.

