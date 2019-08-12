Paris PD Activity

Paris Police responded to a theft call in the 1300 block of Clarksville St when it was reported that a woman had placed packages of bacon inside her purse and attempted to leave the store without paying for them. As the officer attempted to arrest 50 year old Janice Reed, of Hugo, Oklahomashe pushed the officer and attempted to flee in a vehicle. Reed fought with the officer again and was arrested for theft, resisting arrest and evading arrest with a previous conviction. The officer suffered minor scrapes and abrasions.

Paris Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of NE 1st St after two people had been arguing during a charity basketball game and had been kicked out of the game. The two individuals carried the argument outside. Another individual produced a pistol and shot it into the air to break up the argument. During the chaos, one person claimed to have a possible broken arm and another person had an anxiety attack. All subjects involved had fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. No one was injured from the discharging of the pistol and the investigation continues.

Paris Police are investigating the burglary of a building in the 500 block of Fitzhugh Ave. Someone had entered a garage and had stolen a Lawn Boy lawn mower. Two other lawn mowers were also discovered missing from the side of the residence.