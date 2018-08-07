Paris PD Blotter 08.07.18

On 08-06-2018 while investigating an aggravated sexual assault of a child case that had been reported on 07-15-2018, Officers made contact with Kory Battiest (27 YOA male). Based on statements and admissions made by Battiest, he was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On 08-06-2018 at 2:00 P.M. Officers made contact with Audumn Strickland (27 YOA female) in the 600 block of E Polk in regards to a warrant arrest. Strickland was placed under arrest for two misdemeanor warrants. Contact was also made with Joshua Roberts (33 YOA male) who was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant and was placed under arrest. Strickland and Roberts were found to be in possession of over a gram of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana. Strickland and Roberts were also charged with possession of a controlled substance and another misdemeanor charge.

On 08-06-2018 at 10:36 A.M. Officers responded to a burglary complaint in the 800 block of W Washington. It was reported that an unknown suspect had forced entry into the building and took numerous items including bicycles and tools. The investigation is ongoing.

On 08-06-2018 at 12:15 P.M. Officers responded to the 3100 block of Clarksville Street in regards to a theft complaint. It was reported that an unknown suspect took multiple money orders from that location. The investigation is ongoing.

On 08-06-2018 at 11:19 P.M. Officers responded to the 400 block of SE 42nd in regards to a theft of a firearm complaint. It was reported that an unknown suspect had taken a .380 caliber handgun from the complainant’s residence. The investigation is ongoing.