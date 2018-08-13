Paris PD Blotter

Paris Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of W Sherman St at 5:00 P.M. on August 10, 2018 for having defective brake lights. During the stop, officers found the vehicle to be occupied by the driver and 3 passengers. The driver, 22 year old Justin Gage Broun, of Paris, was found to be wanted on a felony assault warrant out of Red River County. Passengers Bobby Joe Roach, Jr, 21, and Austin Ryan Smith, 20, both of Paris, were found to be in possession of methamphetamine. One passenger was not arrested and released at the scene. Broun, Roach, Jr, and Smith were arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

A rape was reported at 5:06 P.M. on August 10, 2018. Another rape was reported at 10:01 A.M. on August 11, 2018. The investigations continue.

Officers responded to the 400 block of E Provine St at 9:19 A.M. on August 11, 2018 in reference to an aggravated assault call. A 57 year old female reported that just before daylight, she had been pushed into the roadway by an unknown person and had been run over by a small vehicle. The incident is under investigation. The victim did not seek medical treatment.

A 1990 GMC Sierra pick-up was stolen sometime during the night or early morning hours of August 13, 2018. The investigation continues.

Otoyu Jamar Milton, 29, was arrested by Paris Police at his residence on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance. The warrant stemmed from an investigation from April 10, 2018. Milton was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the time of the arrest. Milton was latertransferred to the Lamar County Jail.