Paris PD Blotter

Officers with the Paris Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 500-block of SW 19th after a 20-year-old man allegedly threatened to assault a 21-year-old woman with a pair of scissors. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 10-block of SW 44th . Someone entered a house that is under construction and stole several interior doors and some custom molding valued at nearly $1,000.

Paris Police met with a victim of a burglary of a residence in the 400 block of Grand avenue. Someone had “jimmied” the front door to enter the apartment and stolen a personal item.