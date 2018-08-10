Paris PD Blotter

On 08-09-2018 at 4:24 pm, officers responded to a traffic accident in the 2700-block of Lamar Ave. and as a result of the investigation made contact with Corey Smith (31 YOA male). Smith was found to have two outstanding misdemeanor warrants and was placed under arrest for the warrants. Smith was also found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

On 08-09-2018 at 9:34 am, officers responded to the 100-block of SE 24th in regards to a fraud complaint which was said to have occurred elsewhere. It was reported that an unknown suspect had used the complainant’s banking information to conduct several financial transactions. The investigation is ongoing.

On 08-09-2018 at 3:58 pm, police spoke with a complainant in the Police Department lobby in regards to a fraud complaint that was said to have occurred at multiple locations. It was reported that an unknown suspect had used the complainant’s banking information to conduct numerous financial transactions at multiple locations. The investigation is ongoing.