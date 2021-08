A Paris Police detective is fighting for his life in a Tyler hospital with COVID 19. At last report, Detective Chris Widner has been on a ventilator for 2 weeks. Donations to help Widners family with medical expenses can be made to Lamar County Adopt a Cop, or sent to:

Paris Police Department

Attn: Det. Widner COVID-19 Relief Fund

2910 Clarksville Street Paris, Texas 75460