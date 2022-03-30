Paris PD Gets Racial Profiliing Report

The Paris Police Department had a more significant percentage of Black arrests, 11.4%, compared to White’s 7.7%. The report came from an outside analysis for the state-mandated 2021 Racial Profiling Report reviewing 3,411 traffic stops. Justice Research Consultant Eric Fritsch stated that 57.7% of those arrested were for outstanding warrants, and 40.9 % were violations of the penal code, mainly the discovery of contraband at 41.2% of all searches, with drugs being the most discovered contraband at 65%.