The Paris Police Department is holding an Entrance Exam on Monday, September 11, for candidates interested in a career in Law Enforcement. Applicants must be at least 21 years old unless they have at least two years of military service or 60 college credit hours. There is no upper age cap. Starting pay for an officer is $52,000 per year, and there is a $10,000 signing bonus, payable in three installments. If you need more information, visit www.paristexas.gov/pdjobs.