Paris PD Investigating Assault, Suspect In Custody

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1100-block of Grove St. and found a 61-year-old man with a large laceration to his face and neck. The victim reported that when he arrived home, his wife and a 60-year-old man named Ronald Stone had assaulted him. Stone allegedly cut the victim on his face and then cut the victim’s 13-year-old daughter when she attempted to intervene. Stone was later found at his residence and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child. Stone had a laceration on his arm and said the first victim had cut him first. None of the injuries were life-threatening and the investigation is continuing.