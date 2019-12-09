" /> Paris PD Investigating Assault, Suspect In Custody – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Great American Thank You Nov 2019
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019

Paris PD Investigating Assault, Suspect In Custody

4 hours ago

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1100-block of Grove St. and found a 61-year-old man with a large laceration to his face and neck. The victim reported that when he arrived home, his wife and a 60-year-old man named Ronald Stone had assaulted him. Stone allegedly cut the victim on his face and then cut the victim’s 13-year-old daughter when she attempted to intervene. Stone was later found at his residence and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child. Stone had a laceration on his arm and said the first victim had cut him first. None of the injuries were life-threatening and the investigation is continuing.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     