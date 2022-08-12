Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Young Title Company Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice

Paris PD Investigating Homicide

Lilandria Shiaire Bell
Paris PD Photo

Paris Police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of E Grove St at 12:15 this (Friday) morning. When officers arrived, they found a 39 year old deceased  woman lying in the yard. Officers located a second woman with  a gunshot wounds to her legs. Officers arrested 34 year old Lilandria Shiaire Bell, of Paris, and charged her with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she admitted to the officers that she was the person that shot the two victims. Names of the victims are being withheld until the investigation is concluded.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     