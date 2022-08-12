Paris PD Investigating Homicide

Paris Police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of E Grove St at 12:15 this (Friday) morning. When officers arrived, they found a 39 year old deceased woman lying in the yard. Officers located a second woman with a gunshot wounds to her legs. Officers arrested 34 year old Lilandria Shiaire Bell, of Paris, and charged her with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she admitted to the officers that she was the person that shot the two victims. Names of the victims are being withheld until the investigation is concluded.